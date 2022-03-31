ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State extends AD Scott Garrett contract into 2026

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

Cleveland State has extended athletic director Scott Garrett's contract through June 2026, the school announced Thursday.

Garrett has been in charge of the Vikings' athletic program since 2019. The school noted successes like a rise in the grade-point averages for its athletes in announcing Garrett's extension, which comes as Cleveland State is searching for a new men's basketball coach.

“We have established aggressive goals for athletics in our set of CSU 2.0 priorities, and Scott is the perfect leader to move us forward,” president Harlan Sands said. “Under Scott’s continuing leadership, we are confident that our best days still lie ahead.”

Garrett’s original four-year contract was set to expire in 2023. Under the extension, he also received a bump in salary to $205,000.

Cleveland State began a national search for a new men's basketball coach following Dennis Gates' recent departure for Missouri. Gates turned around the school's program in three years, leading the Vikings to back-to-back Horizon League regular-season conference titles and to this season's NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune

14K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow San Diego Union-Tribune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WLWT 5

Former Xavier head coach moves to Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Travis Steele will not be heading far away after departing from Xavier. The former four-year coach will become the new leader of the Miami Redhawks men's basketball program. The Musketeers recently decided to part ways with Steele, who posted 70 wins and 50 losses while leading...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Travis Steele lands new gig after departing Xavier

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travis Steele was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Miami University on Thursday. The announcement came just 15 days after Steele and Xavier University agreed to mutually part ways. Steele posted a 70-50 record in four seasons as Xavier’s head men’s basketball coach. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
College Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Missouri State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
KSN News

Wichita State to extend in-state tuition to 11 cities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its reach and will be adding 11 midwest cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning that eligible students from those cities will be offered in-state tuition to attend WSU. The new cities: Chicago, Illinois Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pueblo, Colorado Grand […]
WICHITA, KS
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Crestwood and Steele land two each on cleveland.com girls bowling all-stars

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The girls state bowling tournaments took place in each of March’s first two weekends. Hamilton won the Division I state title, while Triway won the Division II crown. Green, the top seeded Division I team, finished fifth after taking a first-round loss to eventual state runner-up Jonathan Alder. The Bulldogs were the top local finisher regardless of division.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Garrett
Person
Dennis Gates
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland State#Ncaa Tournament#Athletics#Csu#Horizon League#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WFMJ.com

YSU's Chicone enters transfer portal

For the second time in six days a Youngstown State men's basketball player is entering the transfer portal. Freshman Luke Chicone from Mentor played in 26 games and averaged three points. He joins Garrett Covington, who announced last week he was entering the portal.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
46K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy