Talkin’ Rock with Fozzy’s Chris Jericho and Envy Of None’s Andy Curran

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with an emotional rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” during the band’s concert Saturday in Boston.
Introducing the song, a choked-up Van Halen told the crowd that the drummer, who died Friday at the age of 50, “was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people, so we feel this is necessary.”
Mammoth WVH then launched into the Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic, with Van Halen first helping out on drums before taking centerstage for “My Hero.”
