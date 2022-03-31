ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Husker football fills vacant player of development role with William Prince

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmJXg_0evu12l700
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference on Feb. 2 at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska football has its new director of player development.

Husker coach Scott Frost added William Prince to the key off-field role. Prince's name now appears in the athletic department's directory, meaning his hire has been finalized.

Prince is on campus and already working in his new role.

He arrives at Nebraska after spending the past several years at Southern Mississippi, where he most recently worked as an assistant strength coach and has also been the executive assistant to the football coach.

In Lincoln, Prince replaces Marcus Castro-Walker, who joined the Huskers in February 2021 and left earlier this offseason for a similar role at the University of Florida.

Prince is a Vicksburg, Mississippi, native and was a running back in his college days at Mississippi State.

When Frost first set out to reimagine the position and subsequently hired Castro-Walker, he called it "an all-encompassing role."

“Those guys are usually plugged in with the players," Frost said then. "A perfect guy in that role is somebody that can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, and that the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field. Somebody that has a relationship with compliance, somebody that has a relationship with academics and can make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do. Somebody that has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms, they can take care of it. May even have a relationship with campus police in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.

“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Montana State's competitive defensive back battles getting started in spring camp

The 2022 Montana State football team will be largely defined by the big questions it answers. Will Tommy Mellott stay healthy and improve as a passer? Will Isaiah Ifanse, currently recovering from surgery, and his backups continue to make MSU a top rushing team? Will the Bobcats be able to effectively replace linebacker Troy Andersen, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and three starters on both the offensive and defensive lines?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Why Wisconsin's inside linebacker embrace the competition at their position

Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal rarely left the field for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense the past two seasons. Sanborn (1,105) and Chenal (1,016) played the most defensive snaps of any players on the roster from 2020-21, according to PFF, and earned all-conference (both) and All-American (Chenal) honors in the process. That duo’s high-level play anchored UW’s defense and helped it produce the best unit in the nation last season in yards allowed, but it also left the Badgers with little experience at the position now that both Sanborn and Chenal are making the jump to the pros.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

4 observations from Wisconsin football's sixth spring practice

A large audience watched the University of Wisconsin football team’s best spring practice of the week Saturday at the McClain Center. Both sidelines of the indoor practice field were teeming with recruits and their families as well as an array of high school and college coaches from around the state. Those coaches, in town for the WFCA Spring Clinic, also were invited to a strength and conditioning clinic put on by the Badgers’ strength staff before UW’s practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Huskers Grind Out 5-3 Win in Series Opener at Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska scored in the first and never gave up the lead, as the Huskers held on for a 5-3 win in the series opener at Ohio State on Friday night. Nebraska (10-14, 2-2 Big Ten) scored five runs on eight hits and had one error, while the Buckeyes (8-14, 0-2 Big Ten) totaled three runs on nine hits and committed six errors.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Arizona is loaded at RB; will competition bring out the best in all backs?

Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. have increased their workloads this week. Jalen John is getting close. When they’re all back, Arizona will have five scholarship tailbacks. Unless someone transfers — always a possibility these days — that number will grow to six when four-star freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke joins the team this summer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
The Exponent

Purdue student band denies cheating allegations

The Now Hiring band denied allegations of cheating in the contest to open for Tai Verdes. The Purdue Student Concert Committee is hosting a sold-out concert featuring popular musician Tai Verdes today. Since the artist didn’t have an opening performance, the SCC decided to hold a competition for Purdue musicians to have the chance to open for Verdes.
EDUCATION
The Exponent

UA spring practice No. 11: QB Noah Fifita shows off arm; DJ Warnell notches INT

The Arizona Wildcats held their 11th practice of spring Friday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 11:. * Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita had one of his best sessions of spring, showing off his arm strength on multiple throws. Veteran QB Jordan McCloud also had one of his better sessions, including a well-placed back-shoulder throw to freshman receiver AJ Jones on the next-to-last play of practice. McCloud did not wear the brace he’s been sporting on his right leg.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Huskers#The University Of Florida#American Football#College Football#The Athletic Department#Lincoln#Castro Walker
The Exponent

Work ethic, mindset help receiver Dorian Singer find his groove at Arizona

With so much hype surrounding newcomers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan, it’s easy to forget about fellow receiver Dorian Singer. Coming off a promising freshman season, Singer is running right alongside Cowing and McMillan with Arizona’s first-team offense during spring practice. Since he arrived on campus as a preferred walk-on last year, Singer has played his way into a prominent role. He caught 18 passes for 301 yards last season, accumulating all those numbers in the final five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

University of Wyoming football

Utah State QB transfer Andrew Peasley feeling at home with Wyoming Cowboys. Logan to Laramie: Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley believes the Pokes can contend for the MW title as the Aggies did in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
The Exponent

Q&A: Ex-Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton embracing new team Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton is eager to join the Denver Broncos for many reasons. A few days after the Philadelphia Eagles decided not to tender Singleton a contract, the Broncos signed the inside linebacker to a one-year contract reportedly worth $1.1 million guaranteed. The Montana State alum joined Denver 10 days after news broke that star quarterback Russell Wilson was being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy