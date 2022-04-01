ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

This Mexican restaurant coming to former Little Italy location in downtown Gainesville

By Conner Evans
 1 day ago
A month after Little Italy closed, a Mexican restaurant is opening in its place on Bradford Street off the downtown square. Consuelo plans to open this summer. - photo by Scott Rogers

Maybe a Mexican restaurant will have better luck.

A month after Little Italy closed, a Mexican restaurant is opening in its place on Bradford Street off the downtown square.

Abigail and Pepe Perez are hoping to open Consuelo late this summer, offering an authentic menu and craft cocktails with specialty tequilas, according to a press release from Abernathy Cochran Real Estate Group.

Little Italy closed a week after opening. The restaurant opened in late February, offering New York style pizza and other Italian options, but it suddenly closed, and its employees were laid off.

The owner of the building, Ben Cortese, who also ran Little Italy, made the building available for lease on March 4, writing on Facebook that he had decided, “to take a different route.”

The new restaurant is named after Pepe’s grandmother, who was a superb cook, Abigail Perez told The Times. Pepe is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, and Abigail is a first-generation Mexican-American. The couple has lived in Gainesville for 10 years and are the owners of Pristine Clean and Pristine Painting.

“It’s always been our dream to be on the square in Gainesville,” Abigail Perez said.

More details will be released in the coming weeks, she said.

Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
#Little Italy#Mexican Food#Mexico#Food Drink#Italian#Mexican American
Gainesville, GA
