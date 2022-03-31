ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Ant & A$AP Rocky Release New Song & Video ‘The God Hour’ — Watch

By Akaash
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA$AP Ant has his upcoming solo debut on the way and in anticipation of it, today he...

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
Nas Serves '90s New York Nostalgia In A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier-Assisted 'Wave Gods' Video

Nas and Hit-Boy rewind the clock in their new video for “Wave Gods,” the first visual release from their latest collaborative effort Magic. Directed by A$AP Rocky, Hidji and Spike Jordan, the clip takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through the New York City streets while following Nas and Pretty Flacko on the different paths their lives could’ve taken.
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Rumors

Los Angeles, CA – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were having their first child last month by sharing their pregnancy photo shoot with PEOPLE magazine. Now, rumors the couple is engaged are flying after TMZ published a photo of the Barbadian superstar sporting a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger — the finger.
Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
A$AP Rocky Couldn’t Be Happier

Back in 2017, A$AP Rocky starred in a Mercedes-Benz campaign where he described coming up in Harlem, knowing that music was his destiny—a constant beat thumping in his chest. The tagline? “Grow up. Get a job.”. Suffice to say, Rocky’s done both of those things since then, and...
Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
Issa Rae denies pregnancy rumors: ‘Let a bitch eat’

Issa Rae is not pregnant, “f–kyouverymuch.” “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY,” she exclaimed on Twitter Wednesday morning, responding to recent rumors she may be expecting a baby. In case her message was not clear, she also declared, “I am not pregnant, f–kyouverymuch.” Last week, rumors began swirling that Rae, 37, and husband Louis Diame were expecting their first child after a video of the star sporting what some fans were convinced was a baby bump started making its rounds on Twitter. The short video was taken on March 25 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where Rae’s production company,...
Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko. “There are so many amazing stories to tell about Def Jam today and how women have been positioned across the company,” says Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam...
