Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Season 7 episode “Masks At Dawn, Round 1.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 7 has only aired two episodes so far, but there already seems to be a theme to the season. After the premiere featured a surprise mask removal and what appeared to be a choking incident, Episode 2 stopped the show once again when Firefly stormed off stage when she learned she’d be dueling against Ram to stay in the game. It appears the Fox series is all about dramatic moments this season, and I’m not here for it.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO