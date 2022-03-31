ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Donovan ’05 named director of Facilities and Campus Development

Cover picture for the articleMarc Donovan ’05 has been promoted to director of Facilities and Campus Development following a national search. He succeeds Loren Rucinski, who retired in December after 35 years at the College. Donovan joined Facilities Services in 2013 as assistant director before being promoted to associate director. As director,...

The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Chief People Officer

The GroundTruth Project, Inc. is a non-profit media organization dedicated to supporting emerging journalists to tell stories that matter in under-covered corners of the world including the United States. Their primary goal is to increase understanding of critical global issues through meaningful enterprise journalism that serves the communities where they live. GroundTruth, which launched six years ago, established its flagship national service program known as Report for America in the fall of 2017. The Report for America program currently has 225 reporters posted in 160 local newsrooms across 46 states. GroundTruth also leads global reporting fellowships and has supported a total of more than 300 emerging journalists across more than 50 countries carrying out award-winning reportage, photography, video, and podcasting. On a mission to create a healthy and diverse pipeline of emerging journalistic talent, the organization’s mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting in-depth public service reporting, and to serve as watchdogs in places where no one seems to be watching. They are focused on the craft of journalism and the power of accountability reporting, blended with the realities of the digital age and a spirit of public service. Headquartered at the PBS flagship WGBH in Boston, the 40-person team is building an engaged community around impactful journalism and powerful storytelling by a new generation, by supporting journalists’ careers as fellows, corps members and alumni. At GroundTruth we believe the crisis in journalism has become a crisis for democracy, and we believe trusted reporting that comes from reporters on the ground will be critical to ensuring that democracies represent and serve their citizens.
BOSTON, MA

