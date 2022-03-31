ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

California extends eviction protections for tenants seeking rent relief

By Madison Hirneisen
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Californians who applied to the state’s COVID-19 rent relief program will have eviction protections through the end of June under a new law signed Thursday. Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis signed Assembly Bill 2179 on Thursday, which extends eviction protections for renters who apply...

