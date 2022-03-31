Unalaska Public Library opens temporary location in Burma Road Chapel

If you drive along 6th Avenue in Marion on a frequent basis it's hard not to be impressed with the building that will be the new Marion Public Library. It is also hard to remember when exactly the project started as it has seemingly taken forever to get to the point where we are now. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the city of Marion is expected to gain access to the building next month, and they're already targeting an opening weekend.

MARION, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO