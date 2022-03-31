ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unalaska, AK

Unalaska Public Library opens temporary location in Burma Road Chapel

By KUCB
KUCB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnalaska’s public library opened at its temporary location inside the Burma Road Chapel today, almost a week earlier than anticipated. The library will operate during its normal hours: Monday to...

www.kucb.org

Related
WVNews

Grand opening planned May 9 for the Kanawha County Public Library in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) —The Kanawha County Public Library renovation project should wrap up around May 2, with the grand opening planned May 9. The newly renovated library project will include a 20,000-foot addition, costing about $32 million. This addition will include a new café, a kid’s floor, a tool lending service and a technology lab with equipment like sewing machines, Cricuts and 3D printers, WCHS reports.
CHARLESTON, WV
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.) • Tech Take-Apart for ages 10 and older will be held on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Deconstruct old tech devices to see how they work. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
iheart.com

Omaha Public Library Project Survey

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha has released an online survey to get input from the public about the new public library project. The City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, and others are encouraging participation from the community in the engagement phase of the potential new library at 72nd and Dodge. The city says the survey is focused on listening to a variety of viewpoints and ensuring that the design and service capabilities of a new central public library meets community needs. The survey can also be taken at other public library locations.
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Tentative Opening Date Set for New Marion Public Library

If you drive along 6th Avenue in Marion on a frequent basis it's hard not to be impressed with the building that will be the new Marion Public Library. It is also hard to remember when exactly the project started as it has seemingly taken forever to get to the point where we are now. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the city of Marion is expected to gain access to the building next month, and they're already targeting an opening weekend.
MARION, IA
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

From April 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a spring-inspired thimble bouquet pendant. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230. Young writers between...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

