ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaden Ivey will enter name in NBA draft

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,” Ivey posted on social media. Ivey averaged...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft. The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Exponent

Jaden Ivey named to Wooden Award All-American team

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has been named a John R. Wooden Award All-American, according to a press release by Purdue Athletics. The Wooden Award All-American team is voted on by a group of select voters to create a ballot of ten student-athletes. There are several requirements including having a 2.0 GPA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Purdue's Trevion Williams says he'll declare for NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA's pandemic eligibility exemption. “What a ride this has been," Williams is the second Purdue player to...
NBA
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Person
Saint Peter
WXYZ

It's official: Michigan's Naz Hillmon enters WNBA draft

She's a player Kim Barnes Arico believes could have her jersey retired in the rafters of the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. And now, she's officially heading to the WNBA. Naz Hillmon announced on her Twitter account that she's entering her name in the WNBA draft and that she's grateful for the opportunities that the University of Michigan afforded her.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTHR

Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan have parted ways after five seasons, the university announced Friday. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Tournament#The Detroit Pistons#Espn
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
FOX59

Butler moves on from LaVall Jordan, will conduct ‘national search’ for new basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is searching for a new head basketball coach. Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced Friday that the university has parted ways with LaVall Jordan following five seasons with the Bulldogs. Butler went 14-19 during the 2021-2022 season, including a disappointing 6-14 record in the Big East that put them […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue commit wins 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball honor

For a second straight season, a Purdue commit has won Indiana’s prestigious Mr. Basketball honor. Westfield High School star and future Boilermaker Braden Smith was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball following the 2021-22 season. He ended his career with 1,629 points and 453 assists, setting school records in both statistical categories.
WESTFIELD, IN
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Junior forward Sam Brunelle, junior guard Anaya Peoples, and senior guard Abby Prohaska all made their announcements on Twitter on Wednesday. Brunelle, who was Notre Dame’s leader off the bench, will have...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Indiana Tech advance to WHAC title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Siena Heights 3-1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) Friday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 28-1 overall and advance to the the WHAC Tournament championship match on Saturday. Tech was led by Dayne Stewart with 13 kills and Mason Milan with 12. Tech, who was honored […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy