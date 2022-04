CHEYENNE – New federal legislation from senators including Wyoming's John Barrasso would give mining schools a financial assist to recruit additional students, among other workforce training measures for the mining industry. Close to home and should the proposal become law, it could help the University of Wyoming, according to UW officials. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Barrasso, R-Wyo., have introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2022, according to news releases from their offices Thursday. Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,...

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO