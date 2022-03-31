ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it again: CJ McCollum returns to Portland as a Pelican

By John Lariviere
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iz6B5_0evtpXXv00 After being traded to New Orleans earlier this season, McCollum played his first game back in Rip City as an opponent.



Lake Oswego Review

Oregon State men's basketball's Jarod Lucas enters transfer portal

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30 Sports museum — To help prepare the public for the world track and field championships in Eugene this year, governing body World Athletics will present the Museum of World Athletics Heritage exhibit at Pioneer Place, 700 S.W. Fifth Ave. in Portland, opening Friday, April 8 and showing through July 25. The exhibit is an interactive showcase for the sport and its history. Perry signs — The Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract, via the NBA's hardship exception. He signed a 10-day...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Building a summer home for college softball players

Women's Collegiate Softball League in planning stages; summer all-star games coming in 2023. Never one to be idle for long, Ken Wilson is going to bat for another Portland collegiate summer league. A past commissioner for two wood-bat summer baseball leagues and the original owner of the Portland Pickles, Wilson has established the Women's Collegiate Softball League and plans to begin league play at Erv Lind Stadium in Northeast Portland in the summer of 2023. First comes an three-day collegiate softball event this July to give fans a taste of Wilson's vision. A former play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

