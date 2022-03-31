See it again: CJ McCollum returns to Portland as a Pelican

Related
thecomeback.com
Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”
Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBC Sports
Building a summer home for college softball players
Women's Collegiate Softball League in planning stages; summer all-star games coming in 2023. Never one to be idle for long, Ken Wilson is going to bat for another Portland collegiate summer league. A past commissioner for two wood-bat summer baseball leagues and the original owner of the Portland Pickles, Wilson has established the Women's Collegiate Softball League and plans to begin league play at Erv Lind Stadium in Northeast Portland in the summer of 2023. First comes an three-day collegiate softball event this July to give fans a taste of Wilson's vision. A former play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball...
