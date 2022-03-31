See it again: CJ McCollum returns to Portland as a Pelican

Winger has embraced playing one more season of junior hockey as a 20-year-old.As a 20-year-old hockey player whose first full season with the Portland Winterhawks was in 2018-19, Jaydon Dureau could have been disappointed when the Tampa Bay Lightning decided one more season of junior hockey would be best for the young winger. But, with both his play and his voice, Dureau is demonstrating his commitment to improve his game while helping the Winterhawks win. As the Winterhawks push toward the playoffs, Dureau (who participated in five postseason games in 2019) is one of the few Portland players who has...

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO