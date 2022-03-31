ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New CDC data show many teens suffering from poor mental health because of pandemic

By Lincoln Graves, KUTV
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study Thursday that shows many high school students are suffering from poor mental health because of the pandemic. According to the new data, 37 percent of high school students reported they experienced poor mental...

