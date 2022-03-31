ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supply Chain Blindspots Impede ESG Progress

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe availability and reliability of crucial supply chain data is preventing organizations from operationalizing their corporate purpose and meeting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, according to new research from Coupa Software. “Even with all the will in the world, no business can fully realize their ESG goals...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

