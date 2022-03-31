Supply Chain Blindspots Impede ESG Progress

Tecsys Inc. introduced the Omni WMS, an agile SaaS-native warehouse management system (WMS) designed to serve the evolving omnichannel market. “The expectations of the digital consumer are fundamentally changing how supply chains need to operate, and this is in turn changing the technologies that warehouses need to have to keep pace,” explains Guy Courtin, VP of industry and advanced technology at Tecsys. “The dynamics of omnichannel and digital commerce, and the fulfillment flexibility needed to blaze through higher volumes of smaller orders, is a phenomenon already quite prevalent in much of Europe, so by optimizing our Omni WMS for the North American market, we’re introducing a mature warehouse management system that has proven it can handle every wrinkle of complexity headed our way.”

