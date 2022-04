OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Free parking may soon be a thing of the past along Maple in Benson and not everybody’s happy about it. ”One of the great things about Benson is you can visit wonderful, local businesses and not have to pay for parking,” said Sheri Mcdonald of Papillion, who regularly visits the district. “And you know you’re patronizing businesses which are owned locally, which is beautiful, and I think paying for parking would deter from that.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO