If your childhood did not include searching for Waldo in a colorful, oversized book, were you really ever a kid?. The Where's Waldo books were some of my favorites growing up. Maybe it was because I was a typical Gen-X latch-key kid who spent way too much time alone or maybe it was because I was also one of those "gifted kids" - which really just means that I had ADHD that would go undiagnosed until I was well into adulthood so I was super good at hyper fixating on things if it meant my brain was going to get a dopamine hit. Yay for being neurodivergent!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO