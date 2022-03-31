Nuclear Attack in Indy? Fictional Attack Video From 1986 Discovered

Late last month Vladmir Putin, Russian president, broadcasted to the masses a declaration of war on the independent country of Ukraine. Putin sent several missiles and thousands of soldiers to Ukraine in order to, what he claims, defend the Russians in Ukraine against the Neo-Nazis running the country. This attack takes place after ties were strained between Ukraine and Russia after Ukraine pushed to become part of NATO. Putin claimed that the Eastern expansion of NATO towards Russia was a threat of Russian freedoms and values. Diplomacy was lost, war has now ensued, and the threat of a nuclear war could potentially be on the horizon. As we’ve seen from previous World Wars, nothing good comes from nuclear attacks. Nuclear weapons can cause inevitable death for those in and around target areas. Even those not hit by nuclear weapons can be affected by the nuclear fallout that ensues after an attack. This can cause debilitating cancers from the uptick in radiation and several other diseases and illnesses. The Earth and its ecosystems are also victim to catastrophic losses. In our current climate conditions, these are losses we cannot afford.

MILITARY ・ 19 DAYS AGO