The brazen robberies in Los Angeles continue and this time, Beverly Hills was the target. We've been seeing an increase in reports out of the City of Angels regarding broad daylight thefts and they rang from people getting robbed on the street to teams of people storming department stores. More exclusive neighborhoods are finding themselves targets, as people having lunch at restaurants in Beverly Hills are accosted by thieves who steal their jewelry before taking off.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO