Smyrna Police Need Help Identifying Man Driving Older Model Ford F-150

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for robbing a convenience store in east Asheville on Monday night. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says on March 21, around 9:48 p.m., a white male wearing gloves, a red bandanna, sunglasses and a blue beanie hat, entered a store located at the 600 block of Swannanoa River Road brandishing a handgun. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect pointed to the register for the clerk to give him the money. The suspect then left with the cash about a minute later and got into a vehicle with a getaway driver.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO