Husker football fills vacant player of development role with William Prince

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Nebraska football has its new director of player development.

Husker coach Scott Frost added William Prince to the key off-field role. Prince's name now appears in the athletic department's directory, meaning his hire has been finalized.

Prince is on campus and already working in his new role.

He arrives at Nebraska after spending the past several years at Southern Mississippi, where he most recently worked as an assistant strength coach and has also been the executive assistant to the football coach.

In Lincoln, Prince replaces Marcus Castro-Walker, who joined the Huskers in February 2021 and left earlier this offseason for a similar role at the University of Florida.

Prince is a Vicksburg, Mississippi, native and was a running back in his college days at Mississippi State.

When Frost first set out to reimagine the position and subsequently hired Castro-Walker, he called it "an all-encompassing role."

“Those guys are usually plugged in with the players," Frost said then. "A perfect guy in that role is somebody that can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, and that the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field. Somebody that has a relationship with compliance, somebody that has a relationship with academics and can make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do. Somebody that has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms, they can take care of it. May even have a relationship with campus police in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.

“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”

