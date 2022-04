Nestled on the southwest side of Fort Wayne on Yohne Rd exists a 605-acre park where you may find yourself amongst hundreds of unique plants, animals, and scenery. Fox Island is the largest contiguous forest in Allen County making it a special landmark to visit. The admission cost is only $2.00 per person (with the exception of those who are 7 or under who can enter for free). This county park holds a lot of activity, but not just for the plants and animals that live there! There are a bounty of activities for the public to participate in as spring settles over this unique and natural wonderland.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO