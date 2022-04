Where do the best television moments come from? Kids and animals! You never know what to expect when it comes to the two of them. Use kids or animals in a live shot and they're bound to say or do something funny or shocking that you just didn't see coming. Case in point, a great video that's been making the rounds today with an owl putting on a show for a news camera in Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO