ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Defrocked priest, 84, gets house arrest for lying to FBI

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1VK6_0evtLbq900

An 84-year-old defrocked priest was sentenced to five years of probation for lying to the FBI about whether he knew a former altar boy and his family.

Robert Brennan, of Perryville, Maryland, was ordered to spend the first two years on house arrest. Under a plea agreement, he admitted he lied to the FBI when agents visited his home in 2019 as part of a broader federal probe of priest abuse in Pennsylvania.

Brennan had been named in more than 20 abuse complaints during his long church career, and Philadelphia prosecutors charged him in 2013 with raping former altar boy Sean McIlmail in 1998. However, those charges were dropped when the 26-year-old McIlmail died of a drug overdose before trial.

His family instead filed a civil lawsuit against the Archdiocese after his death, and settled for an undisclosed amount.

When federal investigators examined the issue, and visited Brennan, he said he did not know McIlmail despite pictures of them together.

The McIlmails, who attended Thursday's sentencing, said they were disappointed but not surprised given the plea agreement that Brennan reached with prosecutors last year.

“I'm disappointed because it just continues to show how the church and the courts .... are not in favor of the victim,” said Debbie McIlmail of Willow Grove, Sean's mother, who hoped Brennan would get at least some jail time.

Still, she said, “it was the first time we had an opportunity to face him and read an impact statement."

A public defender representing Brennan did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

In Pennsylvania alone, at least four prosecutors have conducted sweeping investigations into child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic church, only to find most complaints too old to lead to charges.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are the victims of sexual assault without their permission, which Debbie McIlmail granted on her son's behalf.

———

Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

Follow ABC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
City
Perryville, MD
City
Willow Grove, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
KUTV

Lawsuit claims Brian Laundrie's parents knew about Gabby Petito's murder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming they knew that Gabby Petito was murdered the day after her death. Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit on Thursday and claimed that Brian had confessed the murder to his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on or about Aug. 28, 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 years in prison for Harvard woman who was found with over $30,000 in drugs, gun

A 20-year-old woman found with almost $31,000 worth of drugs and a handgun in McHenry County has been sentenced to five years in prison. Roxanna Jimenez, 20, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane in Harvard, was charged with possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of 15-100 grams of LSD, possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams.
HARVARD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sentencing#Catholic Church#Mcilmails
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone. A Miami Beach Police detective recovered the texts from the woman’s...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WGN News

North Carolina man convicted of murdering infant killed in prison assault

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina prisoner convicted of murdering a toddler was killed after he was assaulted by “a number of other offenders” Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in the housing area at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures, […]
WINDSOR, NC
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy