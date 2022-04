AUDACIOUS (OTCQB: AUSAF) and Thai-based partner Golden Triangle Health have partnered to open the first Herbidus Medical Center in Bangkok. Herbidus is among the first clinics in Asia that can prescribe cannabis for medical treatments in compliance with the law. It uses medicine approved by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and is staffed by doctors that follow global standards for use of cannabis inpatient treatment.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO