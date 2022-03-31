World Cup Soccer Card Preview With Jason Flynn

Live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Duke and North Carolina collide in the Final Four! How great is this? Of course Duke and North Carolina meet in Coach K’s last Final Four appearance. The Tar Heels knocked off Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, and tourney Cinderella Saint Peter’s to advance to the Final Four, while the Blue Devils took care of CSUF, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and Arkansas as they attempt to give their beloved coach one final title. Will Coach K lead Duke to one last championship game, or will North Carolina put an end to the Blue Devils magical run?...

NBA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO