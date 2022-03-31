Meeting on street named after KKK leader to be held in Malverne

MALVERNE, N.Y. -- It's decision time in the fight over a street named for a 1920s Ku Klux Klan leader on Long Island .

The village of Malverne is holding a special meeting Thursday night to address a requested name change. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, a committee of historians, residents, and students has presented the village with volumes of research.

The street's name, which has stood for a century, is at a crossroads.

"Lindner was a terrible person. He hurt so many people," ninth grader Olivia Brown said.

Students poured over 200 documents and then presented to Malverne's village board proof, they say, that Paul Lindner's role as a Klan grand titan overshadows his status as an early village land owner .

"You requested a formal proposal. You received it. You requested research report. You received it. You requested support of Malverne residents. You received it," Brown said.

The research that came at the insistence of Mayor Keith Corbett, who applauded students but sparred over whether the record of Linder's KKK involvement is clear.

"You said you had publicly expressed beliefs of Paul Lindner. I've seen the same five articles nine times. The conclusion is probably true. I have yet to have anyone give me a source, verifiable information, or what's going on," Corbett said at a meeting back in early February.

He now has reams of research from a committee of students, residents, and historians.

"Even in his good years he wasn't that good," historian Don Pupke said.

Pupke says a name change is not about canceling history.

"There will never be a time when Lindner's philosophy of racism, antisemitism, anti-Italian, anti-Irish, anti Catholic intimidation and cross burnings will ever be morally right," Pupke said.

Among those opposed to the change are Lindner's descendants and three of 11 Lindner Place residents.

They haven't spoken publicly.

Other Lindner Place residents say history can be addressed without being erased, and we can learn from it.

"Anyone that empathizes with people that have been impacted by oppression and prejudice and discrimination then it's in your face. A lot of people are oblivious to it because it didn't impact them personally," Jamie Bellamy said.

Supporters hope to remove what they call a stain on village history at Thursday night's meeting.

Gusoff asked the mayor to weigh in on how he will vote, but she did not receive a response.