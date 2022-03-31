ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Broadway Bridge to close temporarily Sunday, April 3

By Max Egener
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3CEz_0evt8lWJ00 The several-hour daytime closure will allow work crews to do maintenance on the span.

The Broadway Bridge will be closed to all traffic much of the day Sunday, April 3, for maintenance work.

Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are being asked to use an alternate bridge route to cross the Willamette River, Multnomah County officials announced Tuesday, March 29.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and last until as late as 7 p.m. Sunday.

County staff will perform preventive maintenance, replace signs, repair damaged areas of the bridge's deck and repair structures that have been damaged by vehicle crashes, officials said.

The nearest bridge crossing for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians is the Steel Bridge.

TriMet's Line 17 bus, which typically crosses the Broadway Bridge, will detour to the Steel Bridge during the closure, officials said. The Portland Streetcar's A and B loop service will run across the Tilikum Crossing, turning back at Northwest 10th Avenue and Northrup Street on the west side and Broadway and North Ross Avenue on the east side, they said.

For information visit www.multco.us/bridges .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune

2K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

468K+

Views

Follow Portland Tribune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WCIA

County road closing for bridge replacement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another road in Douglas County will be shutting down as crews replace a bridge over the Kaskaskia River. County Road 1450N between County Roads 530E and 600E will be shutting down on Monday at 7 a.m. The bridge carrying CR 1450N over the Kaskaskia will be completely removed and a […]
94.1 KRNA

Evening Fire At The Marion YMCA Closes Facility Temporarily

One of the shiny new jewels in the continuing expansion and improvements within the city of Marion is the new YMCA building. The facility is fantastic. Two of our children go there regularly and love it. Sadly, the building was damaged by fire on Thursday night. Details are limited, but...
MARION, IA
Bangor Daily News

Busiest stretch of I-295 will be temporarily shut down in April

The busiest stretch of highway leading into Portland will be temporarily closed in April. The stretch of Interstate 295 between Falmouth and Portland will be closed as the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the 61-year-old Veranda Street bridge, the Portland Press Herald reported. The stretch of highway will be closed...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Traffic
Multnomah County, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
KUTV

Red Fleet State Park temporarily closing for construction

VERNAL, Utah (KUTV) — Red Fleet State Park will be closing most of the park’s day-use and campground areas for the 2022 season due to extensive construction and renovation. Utah State Parks announced the initial construction is expected to begin in June, lasting for the rest of the...
VERNAL, UT
sfbayca.com

Tenderloin Linkage Center temporarily closes for improvements

San Francisco city officials said the Tenderloin Linkage Center is temporarily closed Friday as crews makes improvements aimed at not only enhancing the experience for guests but also providing them with more privacy. The center located at 1178 Market St. opened in mid-January under Mayor London Breed’s 90-day emergency declaration...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County seeks input on roadway ADA compliance plan

The county published a draft plan to make pedestrian infrastructure on roadways compliant with federal standards. Multnomah County officials are seeking feedback on a plan to bring pedestrian infrastructure along its roadways into compliance with federal accessibility standards. The county has published its draft transition plan for the Americans with...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Bridge#The Broadway#Portland Streetcar#Uban Construction#Traffic Accident#Trimet#The Portland Streetcar#Www Multco Us Bridges
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Street Response announces expansion

The City Council will consider another $3.7 million program request in next year's budget.Portland Street Response, which began as a pilot project in the greater Lents area in February 2021, expanded its coverage citywide on Monday, March 28. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone, and Portland Street Response Program Manager Robyn Burek announced the expansion during a morning press conference. "The expansion of the Portland Street response citywide is simply the right thing to do. We want to help people and meet them where they are immediately and with the tools...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Reno

Sonoma Park will be temporarily closed starting March 28

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Officials say Sonoma Park will be closed from March 28 through April 22 for seasonal maintenance and repairs to renovate the turf, address irrigation issues and repair deficiencies related to the irrigation system. City staff will be preforming turf rehabilitation...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development

A 292-unit apartment building called Vibe is under construction at the mixed-use Echo Street West development on the Westside. According to a press release on the project, 20% of the units will be listed as affordable at 80% area median income (AMI). Project developer Lincoln Property Company said the rise in jobs and investment from […] The post Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lake Oswego Review

Body of missing Portland woman discovered near Warm Springs

Friends found her car which had plunged over a cliff along the shoulder of Highway 26 Oregon State Police and Jefferson County Fire located a missing woman, Friday afternoon, March 25. Friends searching for Mary Christina Barry, 44, of Portland, discovered tracks leading off Highway 26 near mile post 110. They saw what looked like her car at the bottom of a 600 foot cliff and called 911. OSP responded along with a rope team from Jefferson County Fire District No.1. Crews recovered Barry's body. Ira's Towing retrieved her car, a silver 2018 Nissan Versa. Barry formerly lived in Redmond. She was on her way to visit her adult sons in Redmond. Their last contact with her was by phone Monday night, March 21, when Barry said she was approaching Warm Springs. Portland Police took a missing persons report Wednesday, March 23, listing Barry as missing and endangered. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue also aided in the recovery. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A roundup of news from Portland metro area news sites

Pinball fans rejoice, a wetlands plan for Columbia County, and the road to (the city of) Damascus remains fraught. Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum hosts grand re-opening A pinball shop opened at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave back in 2017 but, when the pandemic hit, it had to close down. It's back now. The store is one of the largest local pinball palaces in the metro area, which is saying something: The Pacific Northwest is a beacon for the international pinball community. There are more pinball machines in Oregon than anywhere else in the country, according to PinballMap.com, and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Jo Ann Hardesty is no-show in court debt hearing

The Portland City Commissioner is ordered to pay $16,000 in overdue credit card debt and fees.Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty must pay $16,000 in overdue credit card debt and fees after failing to show up for a Multnomah County Circuit Court hearing last week. Neither Hardesty nor an attorney representing her appeared in court to settle the suit, so Judge Judith Matarazzo issued default orders in a pair of lawsuits filed by Bank of America in November 2021 that alleged Hardesty had defaulted on two credit card accounts. Hardesty said she plans to pay and already has reached out...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Morale problems addressed at Portland sewer plant

Bureau of Environmental Services officials promise to take concerns documented in report seriously.Portland officials are working to address morale problems at the city's critical wastewater treatment plant even as a major expansion project is underway. The response is prompted by an independent study earlier this year that found plant employees do not feel valued by the city. The problems are not as bad as those at the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, where resignations and retirements have created staffing shortages that threaten public safety. But they are bad enough that changes already are taking place...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland housing emergency extended three years

The City Council decides more City Code changes are needed to address homelessness.The City Council voted to extend the Portland's citywide housing state of emergency for three more years on Wednesday, March 30. The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the affordable housing and homeless crises. During the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a meaure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homeliness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Nano Beer Fest returns to Multnomah Village

John's Marketplace will host spring Nano Beer Fest showcasing micro-brewers in Southwest PortlandNano Beer Fest will return to John's Marketplace in Multnomah Village April 29 through May 1. John's Marketplace will host the beer fest, which is dedicated to showcasing micro-batch beer producers. This year marks the return of the annual event after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. Organizer Chris Rhodes said the springtime beer festival will give attendees the chance to sample small-batch beer from 25 different brewers. "Pretty much all of them are from the Pacific Northwest," Rhodes said, noting many operate out of their...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Olmsted turns 200. Where's Oregon City's Central Park?

OC resident, descendant of famed landscape architect gets boost from Oregon Historical SocietyOregon City resident Nancy Olmsted Spanovich, a descendant of famed landscape architect Frederik Law Olmsted, is renewing her call for city officials to create an Olmsted Peace Park in honor of her ancestor's 200th birthday. Spanovich, along with her husband, Gary — a former transportation, engineering and economic planning director for Clackamas County — have advocated for Oregon City officials to turn Clackamette Cove into a publicly accessible park rather than continue with plans for housing development there. Their local efforts to encourage public understanding of Olmsted's vision...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy