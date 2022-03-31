Broadway Bridge to close temporarily Sunday, April 3

The several-hour daytime closure will allow work crews to do maintenance on the span.

The Broadway Bridge will be closed to all traffic much of the day Sunday, April 3, for maintenance work.

Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are being asked to use an alternate bridge route to cross the Willamette River, Multnomah County officials announced Tuesday, March 29.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and last until as late as 7 p.m. Sunday.

County staff will perform preventive maintenance, replace signs, repair damaged areas of the bridge's deck and repair structures that have been damaged by vehicle crashes, officials said.

The nearest bridge crossing for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians is the Steel Bridge.

TriMet's Line 17 bus, which typically crosses the Broadway Bridge, will detour to the Steel Bridge during the closure, officials said. The Portland Streetcar's A and B loop service will run across the Tilikum Crossing, turning back at Northwest 10th Avenue and Northrup Street on the west side and Broadway and North Ross Avenue on the east side, they said.

For information visit www.multco.us/bridges .