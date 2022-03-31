ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Warm Springs Tribal election results announced

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Three incumbents and eight new officials elected to Warm Springs Tribal Council

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced the results for the election of the 29th tribal council.

Three incumbents were re-elected to the council, along with eight new council members.

The Simnasho district members are:

Lincoln Jay Suppah (incumbent)

Raymond Moody (incumbent)

Carlos Calica

Delvis Heath (Warm Springs Chief)

The Agency district council members are:

James Manion

Alvis Smith III

Johnathan W. Smith Sr

Alfred Smith Sr. (Wasco Chief)

The Seekseequa District council members are:

Rosa Graybael

Wilson Wewa, Jr. (incumbent)

Joseph Moses (Paiute Chief)

The tribal election results were certified by the tribal council on March 31, and the term for new council members is 2022-2025. The council members will be sworn in May 9 at the Tribal Administration Building in Warm Springs.

