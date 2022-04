I'm sure people will have seen the future food stars taking the apprentice slot on Thursday night and I actually think it makes more sense. I don't know if people want to watch it so I'm not going to spoil it but its very similar business tasks in terms of profit and loss, selling to public, defending your position at end etc. In the apprentice there are a huge amount of food related tasks and they often go poorly as they are not knowledgeable about it and its just about making a buck even if the food is crap. In this, while there are mistakes and issues etc., their focus is on good food being good business and unlike the apprentice the business ideas seem to have USP and people who are passionate about them and are interesting as opposed to Harpreet who opens a generic dessert shop. I think it will either compete with the apprentice continuing or will fail and not come back; too hard to call so early on.

