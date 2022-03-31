ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Assault Suspect Arrested in Pasadena After Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Cover picture for the articleA man suspected of stealing a Honda Pilot and assaulting a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was taken into custody in Pasadena after leading authorities...

