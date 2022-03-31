ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt taps longtime prosecutor for Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named a longtime state prosecutor to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. Stitt announced Cathy Stocker would succeed Kelly Doyle, who abruptly...

ABC Big 2 News

Melissa Lucio appeals to Texas Pardon Board, Governor for clemency

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Attorneys of Melissa Lucio have submitted an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday. The 53-year-old Harlingen woman was arrested in 2007. Convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death. Melissa Lucio […]
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWMT

Laws let parole board wait 5 years to review certain inmates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New laws allow the Michigan Parole Board to delay reviews of killers and other violent offenders so they occur every five years instead of every one or two years. The bipartisan measures signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer address what supporters say was an...
LANSING, MI
Richmond.com

Va. Parole Board operations have ground to a halt in wake of Senate Democrats' rejection of appointees

Virginia Parole Board operations have ground to a halt with nearly 400 pending parole cases stalled in the wake of last week’s decision by Senate Democrats to reject four of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointments to the board, leaving only chairman Chadwick Dotson. The board members had been on the job six weeks and were in the process of reshaping the agency.
VIRGINIA STATE
KWQC

Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions. The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state...
CONGRESS & COURTS

