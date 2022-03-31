Scappoose fire division chief deploys to aid Ukrainian refugees

Miguel Bautista is part of a team assisting refugees fleeing Russian invasion.

A Scappoose Fire District division chief has deployed to Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees with Empact Northwest, a nonprofit Urban Search and Rescue team.

Miguel Bautista joined the fire district in 2021. He holds a doctorate in public safety, specializing in emergency management.

Bautista and other volunteers with Empact Northwest left the United States on March 22 to join a medical group. Empact Northwest has teams on the ground in both Poland and Ukraine.

Bautista is a disaster medical technician, the Scappoose Fire District said.

Empact Northwest "will be linking with organizations along the border to provide medical and logistical support as part of the humanitarian efforts already underway," Bautista wrote in a social media post before his departure.

"Today, Empact continues to have disaster medical providers and logisticians on the ground in Poland and Ukraine, providing care to those most in need after long journeys and ensuring that supply chains for essential emergency medical needs are maintained for ambulance services, fire departments, and other emergency responders inside the war zone," Empact Northwest wrote in a March 25 update.

"This crisis is not dissipating, it is not evaporating, and it will not fade away. Though it may be shifting out of our day-to-day consciousness, Empact will continue to serve those affected by this brutal war so long as there is need and funding."

Empact Northwest's first deployed a "pathfinders" team in early March "to assess the areas of greatest need, establish plans to assist in feeding, sheltering and caring for those displaced from their homes, and establish critical trauma care and evacuation systems to bolster Ukraine's health care system so that civilians injured in the fighting can receive care."

The pathfinders team returned in mid-March, as the next Empact team prepared for departure.

"Scappoose Fire District is proud to support its members who serve on state, regional, national, and international teams," Fire Chief Jeff Pricher wrote in an announcement of Bautista's deployment. "SRFD currently has two chief officers and one career personnel serving on teams that deploy to wildfires, humanitarian disasters, National Security Special Events, and search & rescue efforts. The work they do serves the public's immediate needs.

"While some might think the absence of an employee on a deployment is a significant hardship, the impact is short-lived. The operational experiences, networking and logistical challenges on large scale incidents, when brought home, provide a level of capability and actionable experience that will help guide our day-to-day incidents, but better prepare us for the large incidents that we do not have all the time."

