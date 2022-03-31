ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Get to know the BH Chamber

beverlypress.com
 1 day ago

Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for the April Get...

beverlypress.com

KIMT

Mason City Chamber gets 5 stars from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has given its 5-Star Accreditation to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. “This accomplishment by the Mason City Chamber is an acknowledgement of their truly excellent work,” says Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “These Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and leadership in their communities. It is a tremendous accomplishment.”
MASON CITY, IA
Lakeland Gazette

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Incident Information. Name of Incident: New Wales Suspected Liner Tear. State Watch Office Case...
ENVIRONMENT
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE

