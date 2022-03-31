Get to know the BH Chamber

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has given its 5-Star Accreditation to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. “This accomplishment by the Mason City Chamber is an acknowledgement of their truly excellent work,” says Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “These Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and leadership in their communities. It is a tremendous accomplishment.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO