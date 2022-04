An Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails and guns near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in federal prison. The 46-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, comes after 72-year-old defendant Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms in the District on the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO