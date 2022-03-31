TN Missing: Nashville man disappears from mother's house

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO