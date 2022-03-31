ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams sign Bobby Wagner to five-year deal

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRnyA_0evspc0j00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKOHk_0evspc0j00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 31 AM Edition) 02:04

The Los Angeles Rams continue to build on their Super Bowl Championship roster, adding veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal worth $50 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbugJ_0evspc0j00
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. abbie parr / Getty Images

After losing fellow linebacker Von Miller on a monster contract that sent him to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams promptly responded by adding future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner Thursday. Wagner was previously released by the Seahawks on March 9.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal also comes with an additional $15 million in incentives, bringing the potential total to $65 million.

Wagner, 31, is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time First-Team All Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion with the Seattle Seahawks, whom he had spent the entirety of his career with up to this point. He's the all-time leader in tackles for the Seahawks franchise.

He was also named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team.

A Los Angeles native, Wagner played his high school ball at Colony High School in Ontario before attending Utah State University for college.

He was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and instantly began to make his impact felt on opposing offenses in the league. He was the runner-up for the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished top five in MVP voting in 2017.

Over the course of his career, Wagner has collected 1,383 tackles - 68 of which were for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 150 games played. In 2021, he had a career-high in tackles with 170, 93 of which were solo.

Wagner will now join the likes of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, Greg Gaines and Ernest Jones in one of the league's better defenses on paper.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS LA
CBS LA

102K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

32M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ernest Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The NFL world found out on Wednesday night that Bruce Arians will no longer be the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, Todd Bowles will run the show. On Thursday morning, former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh shared his thoughts on the coaching change in Tampa. He also hinted at where he wants to play next season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State University#American Football#Cbs News Los Angeles#The Seattle Seahawks#The Buffalo Bills#Espn#Colony High School
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Conspiracy Theories Are Growing Tonight

Tom Brady conspiracy theories are growing on Wednesday night following the shocking news about Bruce Arians. Arians, who helped lead Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020, has decided to retire from head coaching and move into a front office role. Brady, of course, decided to come...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Shares Photo In Another NFL Uniform

Antonio Brown continues to flirt with different NFL teams during free agency. Brown has posted photos in different jerseys throughout the offseason and has now added another photo to that collection. He’s posting Instagram pictures of him in a Baltimore Ravens jersey. Steelers fans wouldn’t like it if Brown...
NFL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy