ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JEMB Acquires Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach for $170M

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEMB Realty Corporation, the family-run real estate development, investment and management firm, based in New York City, today announced the acquisition of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach for $170 million. The seller, Dr. Kiran Patel, will remain a minority partner in the new joint venture led by the Bailey and Jerome...

rew-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Curbed

Of Course Someone Will Buy Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Islands

This week, Great and Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, went on the market for $125 million. They are the last of the so-called financier’s luxury properties to be listed since he died in prison in 2019. The 70-acre Little St. James is infamously known as “Pedophile Island,” where Epstein and his associates brought and sexually assaulted girls as young as 11, according to Virgin Islands prosecutors. In at least one case, a young woman who’d been sexually abused tried to escape by swimming through shark-infested waters to nearby St. Thomas. Little St. James has numerous structures, including a main residential compound, gym, tiki hut, music pavilion, and four guest villas, in addition to two pools and three private beaches. Great St. James is 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land and, according to court documents, was purchased on behalf of Epstein, making it harder for girls that he brought to Little St. James to escape. With that kind of history, it seems hard to believe anyone would want to pay $125 million to call the property home, but someone definitely will.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City#Canada#Real Estate Development#Jemb Realty Corporation#Bailey Acquisitions
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
POLITICO

DeSantis' eerie quiet on Russia

In case you missed the Oscars last night, this happened before the Will Smith-Chris Rock dust-up that got all the attention: “Florida’s so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill gets called out by actors at the Academy Awards,” by Sun Sentinel’s Austen Erblat. Response — In the...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy