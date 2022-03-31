ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Little Feat Adds Cool Guests for April 12 at the Beacon

By Article Contributed by Dennis McNally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut wait, there’s more. Little Feat exploded out of its Covid hiatus with a fan-favorite “By Request Tour,” then began their tribute to the legendary live recording Waiting for Columbus, playing the song suite at every show. It culminated in...

The Boot

Remembering Charley Pride and His Landmark 1969 Live Album

Charley Pride's In Person, the first major live album released by a Black country artist, is an unassuming landmark. With a runtime of just under 34 minutes, Pride’s album is shorter than many of the recordings that are cited as among the greatest of all time, including Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison and Buck Owens’ Carnegie Hall Concert. But despite its brevity, the album is an invigorating and essential piece of history, a portrait of a pioneering star on the precipice of unprecedented success.
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
John Leventhal
Tommy Emmanuel
Bettye Lavette
Rosanne Cash
Loudwire

New Skid Row Singer Once Competed on ‘Swedish Idol’ With ’18 and Life’

Late Wednesday (March 23), it was revealed that Skid Row had chosen Erik Grönwall as their new vocalist, teasing a bit of the title track of their latest album The Gang's All Here with the singer on vocals. But Grönwall's history with Skid Row music goes back a way, in fact, all the way to the start of his professional career when he auditioned for Swedish Idol (the Swedish version of the American Idol singing competition).
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
#Blues Hall Of Fame#Waiting For Columbus#Covid#Pbs#Carters#Cashes
American Songwriter

New Expansive Willie Nelson Box Set Announced

For fans of the Outlaw Country singer, Willie Nelson, there is a new box set to get you excited. Yes, Vinyl Me, Please has announced the new VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson to celebrate the legendary artist’s seven-decade career and the 60th anniversary of his first LP release.
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
Rolling Stone

Watch Roxy Music Perform ‘Avalon’ at 2019 Rock Hall Induction

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Roxy Music announced plans for a 50th-anniversary reunion tour that will feature core members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. The 13-date tour kicks off Sept. 7 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wraps up Oct. 14 at the O2 Arena in London, with a stop in between at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. Roxy Music broke up 1983 after wrapping up a world tour behind Avalon, the most successful album of their career. They reunited in 2001 to commemorate their 30th anniversary and giggled sporadically for...
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KIDO Talk Radio

55 Years Ago: Al Green Takes His First Steps With ‘Back Up Train’

Al Green got by with a little help from his friends on his debut album. Born Albert Greene, the soul singer had been interested in music from a very young age. "I started singing when I was a little kid," he told Interview magazine in 2017. "I was about nine when we had a group with my four brothers. We sang spirituals, the old regular thing, the spiritual bag – just about like everybody else I guess. It’s fun."
Daily Mail

ADRIAN THRILLS: Michael Bublé's nod to Macca... and Willie Nelson!

MICHAEL BUBLÉ: Higher (Reprise) MAREN MORRIS: Humble Quest (Columbia) THE KILLERS: Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition (EMI) Over his ten previous albums, Michael Bublé has put his own stamp on a series of jazz standards and big band numbers. On his new record, Higher, the Canadian entertainer takes things...
