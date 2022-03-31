Options Action: Bet against HOOD

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted that Wall Street will price in a bottom soon and the market will be set for a "tremendous rally." "We price in this negativity far more quickly than you'd think. Maybe it takes a month, maybe only a few weeks. But it will happen, and once it does, we'll be poised for one incredible, tremendous rally," the "Mad Money" host said.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO