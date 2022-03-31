Options Action: Bet against HOOD

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down." SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
Trader Tony Zhang lays out the options activity in gold mining company Hycroft ahead of the AMC deal. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
One of the cryptocurrencies that trended late in 2022 was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Here’s a look at where the coin stands compared to its all-time high and what could be next. What Happened: Shiba Inu became a trending cryptocurrency in October 2021 and hit an all-time high price...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted that Wall Street will price in a bottom soon and the market will be set for a "tremendous rally." "We price in this negativity far more quickly than you'd think. Maybe it takes a month, maybe only a few weeks. But it will happen, and once it does, we'll be poised for one incredible, tremendous rally," the "Mad Money" host said.
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) ranks as one of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap in the world. Here’s a look at how much a $100 investment could be worth if the coin returns to all-time highs. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson left the project in 2014...
ETHEREUM is seeing its stock price climb as it steadily approaches "the merge". On Tuesday, Ether hit a two-and-a-half-month high as its value soared to $3,470 by midday, bitcoin.com reported. That price means that the crypto has now seen a roughly 20 percent increase over the past 14 days alone.
A widely followed crypto trader says he sees sustained rallies for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Pseudonymous crypto strategist Inmortal tells his 147,000 Twitter followers that he’s looking at the inverse chart of Bitcoin and sees BTC grinding higher in the coming months. “How is this pattern...
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is digging into the charts to see what caused Bitcoin (BTC) to surge dramatically in recent days. The market insights agency says that the lessening concerns about macroeconomic data and geopolitical events are helping Bitcoin investors achieve gains of more than 10% when calculating market value to realized value (MVRV).
A popular crypto analyst and trader thinks three altcoins are primed to surge in price after enduring a multi-month downtrend. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 170,800 Twitter followers that “nobody sane” is calling for new all-time highs in the altcoin market right now. However, he says many...
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks say Devon is their energy stock to stay with as President Biden prepares to order the release of oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. They also discuss Goldman's PayPal upgrade to 'buy,' and Boeing stock rising yesterday after China reiterated its 737 Max jet orders.
Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Cathie Wood, scooped up more shares in the cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc COIN on Tuesday. The popular stock-picking firm bought 288,171 shares, estimated to be worth $58.9 million based on Tuesday’s closing price, of Coinbase. Coinbase stock closed 1.6%...
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting price surges for Ethereum (ETH) rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Near (NEAR) as the markets continue to build strength. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 120,600 Twitter followers that he sees smart contract platform Avalanche making a big move after breaking its immediate resistance at $84.
With a historical indicator of recessions flashing red this week, financial experts have shared their top tips on how to protect your savings — and even invest — if an economic downturn is indeed around the corner. On Monday, the yield on the five-year Treasury rose above the...
European regulators warned investors recently that they could face financial ruin by investing in cryptocurrencies. The advisory came from the European Union’s securities, banking and insurance realm on March 17th. In the statement, regulators pulled no punches in their assessment of cryptocurrency investing. "Consumers face the very real possibility...
Seasoned trader Peter Brandt is keeping a close eye on Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading crypto by market cap threatens to print fresh 2022 highs. The veteran trader, who is known for correctly calling Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse, tells his 629,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent price action is reminiscent of its market structure in April 2019 when BTC bottomed out at $3,500 before igniting the first leg of its bull cycle.
New York-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after a report that China is considering sharing key information that would allow the firms to continue trading publicly in the U.S. Beijing regulators are working to give U.S. authorities complete access to audits of Chinese companies listed publicly in New York, Bloomberg reported...
