Options Action: Bet against HOOD

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at an options trader's...

CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Village Farms is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down." SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to own secular stocks, approach cyclical names with skepticism

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Gold mining company Hycroft

Trader Tony Zhang lays out the options activity in gold mining company Hycroft ahead of the AMC deal. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What Propelled the Price of Bitcoin (BTC) Above $47,000, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is digging into the charts to see what caused Bitcoin (BTC) to surge dramatically in recent days. The market insights agency says that the lessening concerns about macroeconomic data and geopolitical events are helping Bitcoin investors achieve gains of more than 10% when calculating market value to realized value (MVRV).
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Big Breakouts in Store for Ethereum Challengers Avalanche (AVAX) and Near (NEAR), According to Crypto Analyst

A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting price surges for Ethereum (ETH) rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Near (NEAR) as the markets continue to build strength. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 120,600 Twitter followers that he sees smart contract platform Avalanche making a big move after breaking its immediate resistance at $84.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TheStreet

Crypto Outlook: Musk Holding on; EU Warning

European regulators warned investors recently that they could face financial ruin by investing in cryptocurrencies. The advisory came from the European Union’s securities, banking and insurance realm on March 17th. In the statement, regulators pulled no punches in their assessment of cryptocurrency investing. "Consumers face the very real possibility...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Crash Says Top Crypto Forming Pattern That Preceded Massive Move in 2019

Seasoned trader Peter Brandt is keeping a close eye on Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading crypto by market cap threatens to print fresh 2022 highs. The veteran trader, who is known for correctly calling Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse, tells his 629,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent price action is reminiscent of its market structure in April 2019 when BTC bottomed out at $3,500 before igniting the first leg of its bull cycle.
MARKETS

