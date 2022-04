One of the drawbacks of online shopping is you can't try on clothes until they arrive at your doorstep after you've already paid for them. Walmart is trying to fix this with a new feature on its website that allows customers to see what clothes look like on models who match their sizes. The feature is called Choose My Model and was developed by Zeekit, a start-up Walmart acquired in May.

