Gervais, OR

CSI Gervais

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Gervais High School has slated a who-done-it event geared for mystery solvers while benefitting NHS and a local food bank

Gervais School District announced that it is holding a unique fundraiser benefitting its National Honor Society and Aware Food Bank — CSI Gervais.

The event, which is described as an interactive and challenging four-hour team adventure, takes place in two sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9 on the Gervais High School campus.

CSI Gervais is geared to appeal to mystery buffs and crime solvers. Organizers create the crimes and entrants search for evidence and interrogate witnesses with the objective of solving the crime.

Crime solving teams will consist of four to six people, adults and/or high school students. Cost is $20 per adult and $10 per student. For information or to sign up, contact Ken Stott at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
