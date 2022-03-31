Joel Embiid on James Harden's performance: It was good, but we need to do it every night

To do that, the Sixers want and need the Harden who led the league in scoring three times while with the Houston Rockets. They know the playmaking version of Harden is obviously very good, but they want the ruthless scorer. The Sixers saw shades of that in Tuesday’s 118-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 32 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and he knocked down four 3s. “It was good, but we need to do it every night. We need to find ways to win. We need everybody, especially him, so we need to be on the same page. Like I said, we’re trying to make sure we have a chance to win it all, so it’s all about doing it every night.”

I have MVP and Joker, Embiid and Giannis in that order. The difference between 1 and 3 is paper thin…. Not out of the question that Giannis could be #1. When a guy wins multiple MVPs though, the bar always seems higher for him to get another. – 9:59 PM

Trae Young in March:

470 points

168 assists

Over the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:

John Wall

LeBron James

James Harden

Russell Westbrook – 9:58 PM

Doc Rivers: “I thought offensively, we really just stood around”

Attributed lack of bench scoring more to Harden and how he played/the offense ran during bench minutes. Some full quotes pic.twitter.com/VdIBrg4f9M – 9:55 PM

Also: Drummond as a throw-in to Harden deal seeming pretty large … for Nets and Sixers both. – 9:51 PM

I asked Doc Rivers about the bench struggles and he said it was more because they didn’t get many shots. He said James Harden was taking shots so they didn’t get an opportunity. #Sixers – 9:51 PM

More Casey on Cunningham: “He’s just growing. Every game he shows you something new. A new play, a new execution. For him to score over Embiid the way he did off of one leg, we preach off of two and he did it on one, which is unorthodox against a 7 footer.” – 9:43 PM

A warning to the people ready to pull the plug on James Harden:

Jimmy Butler had up-and-down nights and effort concerns in the regular season in ’18-19.

Save for Game 7 against Toronto, he flipped a switch in the playoffs.

Reserve your judgment for when the stakes are higher. – 9:43 PM

Sixers lose in Detroit, 102-94. They are 46-30 and moving closer to the 4-5 line of the playoffs.

Young Pistons have been competitive, and outside of Joel Embiid, they completely worked the Sixers. – 9:28 PM

Pistons beat the Sixers, 102-94 for their 21st win. Detroit outscored Philly 29-15 in the 4thQ. Harden went 4-15 FG (2-9 on 3’s), had 18 pts. – 9:27 PM

Embiid with 37 points and 15 rebounds. Harden with 18 points on 4-15 shooting. Harris finished with 14 points and Maxey had 13. – 9:26 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 9:18 PM

The Sixers have committed five of their 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Embiid has two. Harden, Maxey and Harris have one each. – 9:17 PM

Philadelphia just can’t shake this team. Killian Hayes scores and their lead is cut to 85-84 with 6:43 left. Philly hasn’t trailed in this game, but their largest lead has only been 8. James Harden is shooting 4/12. Joel Embiid is at 33 and 15 rebounds. #Sixers – 9:02 PM

Harden is shooting 4-for-12 after his last basket. – 8:59 PM

Joel Embiid, in 3 quarters:

33 PTS / 15 REB / 3 AST

9-16 fg / 14-16 FT – 8:52 PM

Harden is back in the lineup at the start of the fourth quarter. – 8:52 PM

In the span of one play, Harden gets hurt and Embiid gets hit on a dunk similar to how he did when he hurt his knee in Washington last season. – 8:51 PM

Not a great sign there. James Harden had to leave the game after he was stripped on a drive by Isaiah Stewart. – 8:50 PM

Not sure where the foul was on that dunk by Embiid – 8:49 PM

James Harden stood in the corner that entire possession grimacing after taking a hard hit. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid threw down a monstrosity of a slam. #Sixers – 8:48 PM

harden appears to be in pain. – 8:48 PM

Feels like Embiid is shooting 85 percent on deep desperation 3s this season. – 8:48 PM

Bagley is down in a lot of pain after Embiid’s chase down block attempt. Pistons players are signaling for the medical staff.

Embiid might get a flagrant-1 here, at least. Wasn’t a dirty play, just dangerous. – 8:40 PM

When Harden tries to defend (so, only in a half-court environment), he’s quietly capable of holding his own. – 8:30 PM

Joel Embiid and James Harden are a combined 16 for 18 from the foul line at halftime. Pistons are 4 for 4.

Pistons with a 21-0 bench points advantage. – 8:10 PM

#Sixers lead 54-50 at the half. Embiid with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Harden with 14 points and Harris with 10. Cunningham has 14 for the Pistons. Detroit pitching a shutout in bench points, leading 21-0. – 8:08 PM

Philadelphia has a 54-50 lead over the Pistons at the half. 18 for Joel Embiid, 14 for James Harden, 10 for Tobias Harris. The Pistons have 21 bench points compared to 0 for Philly. #Sixers – 8:08 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 54-50, at halftime in Detroit.

Embiid: 18 PTS / 9 REB / 2 BLK

Harden: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB

Maxey: 8 PTS

Thybulle: 4 PTS / 4 AST / 3 STL – 8:07 PM

Halftime: Sixers 54, Pistons 50. Lackluster half for the Sixers, who shot 42.1% from the floor and 4-of-13 from 3. Embiid has 18 and 9, Harden with 14-3-3. Detroit outscored the Sixers’ bench 21-0. – 8:07 PM

76ers probably need to move away from Harden iso’ing Stewart. It’s not working. – 8:05 PM

Doc calls timeout after that flush by Bagley cuts the Sixers’ lead to 47-46 with 3:31 to play in the second. With James Harden set to come back in, likely the Sixers will go to the locker room with zero bench points on 0-for-5 shooting. Pistons have 19 bench points. – 7:58 PM

Cade Cunningham just finished a tough floater over Joel Embiid. My goodness he’s really beginning to get it at this level. – 7:53 PM

The Sixers mostly look like they took NiQuil. But, the most encouraging sign is that Harden has looked like his Houston self over the last 2 games, and that’s all that really matters heading into the playoffs. – 7:45 PM

James Harden just took Philadelphia’s 12th and 13th free throws. The Pistons have yet to go to the line. Philly leads it 34-31. #Sixers – 7:44 PM

Good to see James Harden get more aggressive with Joel Embiid on the bench. Philadelphia needs him to carry the offense while the big fella is resting. #Sixers – 7:42 PM

#Sixers lead 25-20 after one quarter. Embiid with 11 points and 6 rebounds against a lot of double teams. the Sixers looked flat in the opening quarter while shooting 40 percent. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 8 points on 4-7 shooting. – 7:36 PM

Sixers 25, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Clunky offensive start for both teams. Embiid has 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting and 6 boards. – 7:35 PM

Embiid has 9 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes of action after his three-point play. However, he’s shooting just 2 of 6 so far. The good thing he’s 5-5 from the foul line. – 7:30 PM

You don’t realize how large Joel Embiid is until he’s standing next to another big dude…

And eclipses him – 7:30 PM

Sixers appear to have gone back to the original stagger. Harden and Harris out, Maxey and Embiid stay. – 7:28 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 7:26 PM

Embiid has to get better shots when he gets a switch against a guard, which seems like is Detroit’s game plan. I would expect him to remedy that fairly quickly. – 7:25 PM

Sixers looking for that Isaiah Stewart switch with Saddiq Bey every time down with the Embiid-Harden pick-and-rolls. AKA, they’re doing what they should do. – 7:19 PM

Pistons switching the pick-and-roll a lot early. Last two possessions resulted in Embiid getting fouled posting up a wing, and Harden hitting a stepback three with Stewart on him in space. Easy money – 7:19 PM

James Harden drills a triple, the 2nd for Philly, and they take a 12-6 lead over the Pistons early #Sixers – 7:19 PM

#UglyShootingFlow: The #Pistons are shooting 3-for-10, while the #Sixers are 3-9. The #Sixers lead 9-6 after Joel Embiid’s pair of foul shots 7:01 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM

Starters

Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden

Pistons: Bey, Bagley, Stewart, Cunningham, Joseph – 7:00 PM

Report: Harden told Durant last summer he would sign extension with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/rep… – 6:21 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 5:41 PM

Well worth your time: @Michael Pina and @DanFeldmanNBA talk All-NBA — how they define it, what goes into it, and who they would choose — on this week’s PBT Podcast.

And no, they won’t put both Jokic and Embiid on first team.

nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/pbt… – 4:54 PM

Prior to this year, the most possessions that Joel Embiid finished (shot, drawn foul, turnover) as a roller in pick-and-rolls was 37. He averaged 31 such possessions per year.

He has 51 in the 15 games he’s played alongside of James Harden. – 3:56 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 3:06 PM

Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’

cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM

Based on their last 10 games only:

10. Luka Doncic

9. Devin Booker

8. Jayson Tatum

7. Kyrie Irving

6. Joel Embiid

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Using our Rolling Player Ratings, @fromal09 has the latest NBA Player Power Rankings for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/w6uj8rvObv pic.twitter.com/sph2UhunNw – 2:04 PM

Total Minutes played in March:

Alec Burks: 535

Nikola Jokic: 510

Joel Embiid: 495

Karl-Anthony Towns: 463

Minutes per game in March:

Alec Burks: 33.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4

Steph Curry: 33.1

Ja Morant: 33.0

Chris Paul: 33.0

Jimmy Butler: 32.5

tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-should… – 1:47 PM

Joel Embiid from shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/LhfZlqVzyO – 10:54 AM

Most career points per minute in NBA history:

0.83 — Joel Embiid

0.79 — Michael Jordan

(Submitted by @ZackHurts) pic.twitter.com/EgzXnITZ4K – 10:01 AM

‘Recapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-116 victory over the Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 11:09 PM

Kevin Porter Jr tonight:

30 PTS

12 REB

12 AST

4 3PT

11-17 FG

He joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only Rockets players with a 30pt triple-double since the Olajuwon era. pic.twitter.com/tyf2QWEcE7 – 10:43 PM

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and @Bobby Marks on the muddled top of the East as we enter the last half-dozen games: Time Lord injury, Harden’s up-and-down play, Heat trying to find their form, much more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3uCWzDJ

Apple: apple.co/3NxQcKq – 9:20 PM

Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM

After two games playing alongside James Harden, it took a single word for Joel Embiid to describe how he felt about the way the two superstars are fitting together in the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense. “Unstoppable,” Embiid said with a smile after finishing with 37 points — including 23 free throws made on 27 attempts (the most attempts by any player in a single game in nearly three years). He also added nine rebounds and four blocked shots in Philadelphia’s 125-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022

“What are you really going to do?” Embiid said. “He’s a great passer, and obviously I’ve got someone [next to me] that attracts a lot of attention to him, so you’ve got to make a decision. Do you stay on me, or do you stay on him? And if you want to guard both of us with the other guys, now you’ve got Matisse [Thybulle] diving to the rim or wide-open shooters that have got one job to do, and that’s make shots. That’s all we got to keep doing. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid when asked about how he feels about the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 27, 2022