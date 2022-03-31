Isaiah Canaan leaves Russian team
Isaiah Canaan parted ways with UNICS Kazan, the team announced. Canaan was quick to find a new destination, signing with Galatasaray Istanbul, Eurohoops reports.
Source: BasketNews
