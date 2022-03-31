ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Listen to thrilling North Carolina radio call of Caleb Love's clutch 3 that eventually took down Duke

Whoa. What just happened? Have I been holding my breath for the last hour?. On Saturday night, Duke (four and a half-point favorites at tip-off) and Carolina met in the Men’s NCAA tournament for the first time. During the Final Four. So, naturally, everyone complained about how boring it was that two very successful rivalry programs were playing in a massive game while wanting to see Mike Krzyzewski finally go down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Love's incredible clutch second-half performance sent Coach K into retirement

Sweet 16, Final Four, UCLA, Duke, it doesn’t matter. Caleb Love loves the second half. Love played possum again in the 20 minutes of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup against Duke as he did just eight days ago against UCLA — two points against the Bruins, six against the Blue Devils. And while he didn’t put up 27 after the break, he left his mark all over this rivalry game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Canaan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis becomes fifth head coach to reach title game in first season

Following North Carolina’s 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis became just the fifth coach ever to advance to the National Championship game in his first season. Davis took over for Roy Williams at North Carolina after Williams’ retirement on April 1 last year, following a first-round loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Coming into the Final Four, Davis also became the first head coach to reach the Final Four in his first season since Bill Guthridge, who also did so for North Carolina in 1998. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 23-8 overall...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Russian#Eurohoops#Basketnews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Timberwolves at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (April 3)

The Houston Rockets will finish up a four-game homestand at Toyota Center when Minnesota visits on Sunday night. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the best bets at Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Most Duke players don’t shake hands with UNC, walk off court

The UNC basketball program delivered a dagger to Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils, sending them home on Saturday night in the Final Four. After a back-and-forth game, the Tar Heels pulled away late led by Caleb Love’s three-pointer with 28 seconds left and then free throws in the final seconds to win 81-77. The win sends UNC to the title game while it ends the Coach K era and Duke’s season in the process. But as UNC celebrated when the clock hit zero, they lined up for handshakes as they always do. Except there was one problem…. Most Duke players walked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

World Cup 2022 odds, picks and predictions

The World Cup 2022 draw was held Friday, April 1, and countries now know their respective groups. Qatar is the host nation with opening matches kicking off Nov. 21. Below, we look at the World Cup 2022 odds and make our expert World Cup picks, predictions and bets. The World...
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy