ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Governor announces funding for new state park in Flint

By Dawn Jones
abc12.com
 1 day ago

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A "long term vision is now becoming reality" is how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources parks chief described Thursday's announcement of a $30.2 million for the development of Genesee County's first state park. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by state and local leaders for...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

DCNR Announces Opening of State Park Campgrounds for Trout Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Friday encouraged anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches. (Pictured above: Cook Forest State Park.) A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Judge: Ex-governor must testify in Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied motions by Snyder,...
FLINT, MI
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces new investments in Appalachian Ohio, state parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine said a “comprehensive investment” plan is coming for Ohio’s Appalachian communities, as well as new support for state parks, when he addressed a joint session of the General Assembly at his state of the state address Wednesday afternoon. “One of the most important things we can do that […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
State
Michigan State
Genesee County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Lifestyle
Flint, MI
Government
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

330 deer hunted in Meridian Township cull

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The firearms deer cull that happened this year resulted in 330 deer killed in Meridian Township. The goal of this hunt is to reduce overpopulation, and the number of car/deer crashes. This is the 11th year the Deer Management Program has been conducted. The township says the reported car/deer accidents have […]
ANIMALS
MetroTimes

Attorney Michael Griffie announces bid for Congress in 13th District

Michael Griffie, a 38-year-old attorney who has racked up some influential endorsements, is the latest Democrat to join the congressional race in Michigan's 13th District. In a recently released video, Griffie cast himself as an outsider who will build coalitions and stand up for everyday workers. “This is a campaign...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Sheldon Neeley
KATU.com

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal funding goes to infrastructure projects planned in state parks

(Bismarck, ND) -- Nearly 16-million dollars in federal coronavirus aid will be used to fund infrastructure projects in state parks. Projects on the list include a maintenance shop and seasonal housing at Sully Creek State Park, electric and water upgrades at Grahams Island State Park, maintenance and upgrades at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, and work on the Art Link Cabin and general maintenance at Cross Ranch State Park. The projects will be bid out over the next three years.
BISMARCK, ND
WALB 10

Flint Riverkeeper responds to state drought protection availability

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Feb., Gov. Brian Kemp awarded over $422 million in water and sewer infrastructure statewide. On Tuesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Flint Riverkeeper, Gordon Rodgers regarding certain updates with the Flint River. “The state has passed in their budget $49 million for the deep...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Manufacturing Plant#Wjrt#Chevy Commons State Park#Building Michigan
WWMT

Kalamazoo hosts USA Hockey 14U Tier 2 National Championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of teens from around the country are taking to the ice in Kalamazoo over the next several days for the USA Hockey 14U Tier 2 National Championship Tournament. The Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association is hosting dozens of teams from across the U.S., coming from as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Cleanup Schedule Released

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s progress on cleanup efforts at the Marshall Fire burn scar. Boulder County unveiled a timeline of that process which starts in mid-April with removal equipment being deployed. The first neighborhoods to be cleared will be Eldorado in Louisville, Sagamore, Original Town in Superior and Marshall. (credit: CBS) There is an online list for residents to track the progress. “Thirty crews will be assigned throughout the regional project, with 15 initially working in Superior, nine in Louisville and six in Boulder County. Once underway, the entire project is expected to take four months to complete, weather permitting,” the county stated online. MORE: Boulder County’s Debris Removal Program The 6,000+ acre fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December of 2020.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Fox47News

John Shippen Golf Invitational returns to Detroit & expands in 2022

(WXYZ) — Intersport announced Thursday that The John Shippen National Golf Invitational is returning in 2022 and expanding to give more opportunities for Black golfers. Named after John Shippen Jr., who was the first Black golf professional in the U.S., the event kicked off last year at Detroit Golf Club ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy