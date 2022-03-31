Governor announces funding for new state park in Flint

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s progress on cleanup efforts at the Marshall Fire burn scar. Boulder County unveiled a timeline of that process which starts in mid-April with removal equipment being deployed. The first neighborhoods to be cleared will be Eldorado in Louisville, Sagamore, Original Town in Superior and Marshall. (credit: CBS) There is an online list for residents to track the progress. “Thirty crews will be assigned throughout the regional project, with 15 initially working in Superior, nine in Louisville and six in Boulder County. Once underway, the entire project is expected to take four months to complete, weather permitting,” the county stated online. MORE: Boulder County’s Debris Removal Program The 6,000+ acre fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December of 2020.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO