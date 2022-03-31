Lancaster General Health recognized as LGTBQ+ health care leader

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been life-changing for so many, arguably the greatest toll has been on our health care workforce. It’s no secret that our nation’s doctors, nurses’ aides, and all hospital personnel have stepped up in heroic ways during the pandemic, treating and healing sick patients and preventing healthy ones from contracting the virus. But, even before the pandemic began, our health care heroes had been quietly dealing with the mental toll of saving lives, and often, facing the trauma of losing them.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO