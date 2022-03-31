Coronavirus cases slowly rise for third consecutive week at Massachusetts public schools; Search your distirct
Coronavirus cases at Massachusetts public schools rose for the third consecutive week, coinciding with mounting transmission of the omicron subvariant BA.2. The number of COVID-19 infections among students increased by about 22.5% in the latest official report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. From March 24-30,...www.masslive.com
Comments / 3