Coronavirus cases slowly rise for third consecutive week at Massachusetts public schools; Search your distirct

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 813 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased slightly again to 1.68%. At the start of the week, the positivity rate was 1.60%. There were also six additional deaths reported on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,552,623. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,932. There were 49,722 total new tests reported. There are 231 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 38 patients currently in intensive care.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO