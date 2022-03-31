ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Coronavirus cases slowly rise for third consecutive week at Massachusetts public schools; Search your distirct

By Alison Kuznitz
 1 day ago
Coronavirus cases at Massachusetts public schools rose for the third consecutive week, coinciding with mounting transmission of the omicron subvariant BA.2. The number of COVID-19 infections among students increased by about 22.5% in the latest official report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. From March 24-30,...

Check out more stories from
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Massachusetts increased last week after weeks of decrease; Search cases in your city or town

The number of new COVID cases in Massachusetts ticked back up last week following nine weeks of cases falling from a pandemic high the first week in January. Data updated Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed 4,595 new COVID cases by test date last week — an increase of more than 300 cases from the week before. Despite the change in direction, cases overall remain about as low as they were at the end of last summer.
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
WNCT

How elementary school teacher employment is projected to change in every state

(STACKER) — Elementary school teachers can expect stability in their profession for the foreseeable future, as employment in elementary school education is expected to grow by 7% by 2030. A career as an elementary school teacher can be impactful and rewarding, as teachers help shape the development of young children in their early educational stages. […]
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 813 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Rises Slightly To 1.68%

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 813 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased slightly again to 1.68%. At the start of the week, the positivity rate was 1.60%. There were also six additional deaths reported on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,552,623. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,932. There were 49,722 total new tests reported. There are 231 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 38 patients currently in intensive care.
MassLive.com

Police identify construction worker killed in downtown Boston parking garage collapse as Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton

Boston police have identified the construction worker who plummeted nine stories to his death during a partial collapse of a downtown parking garage near Haymarket Station. A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department on Sunday identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly construction accident is 51-year-old Peter Monsini, of South Easton.
NECN

COVID Cases in Mass. Schools Rise With 2,594 Reported in Last Week

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools are continuing to increase. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report, which covers March 17-23. A total of 2,594 cases were reported in schools in that time, an increase of 572 since the previous week.
MassLive.com

Mass General Brigham halts plans for Westborough, Woburn and Westwood outpatient care expansion

Mass General Brigham this week halted controversial plans to build outpatient care centers in three suburbs outside of Boston. MGB was seeking to spend nearly $2.3 billion on expansions and improvements at two of its existing hospitals, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and on the creation of three new ambulatory sites in Westborough, Westwood and Woburn. However, a 75-page analysis released in January by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, an independent state agency, found that the expansions would increase commercial health care spending by at least $46 to $90.1 million, resulting in higher commercial insurance premiums for residents and businesses, drawing ire from competitors in the health care field and from state officials.
MassLive.com

Holyoke Community College to lift mask mandate next month

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College will lift its mask mandate on May 20 after the end of the spring semester. After that, students, faculty, staff, and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks inside campus buildings. Summer session classes begin on May 24. Registration for both summer...
MassLive.com

Two Massachusetts women among those charged with blocking DC reproductive health clinic; reportedly brought chain and rope

Two women from Massachusetts are among nine people charged with blocking a DC reproductive health clinic and streaming it on Facebook Live, the Associated Press reported. Massachusetts residents Paulette Harlow, 73, and Jean Marshall, 72, were charged from the Oct. 22, 2020 incident, the AP reported. The group includes people...
Reason.com

Connecticut Should Let Small Farmers Slaughter Their Rabbits on Their Farms

A pair of bills in Connecticut could make it easier for small farmers there to raise and slaughter rabbits and sell their meat. One, a standalone bill, would allow farmers to slaughter, process, and sell meat from up to 1,000 rabbits they raise each year. The other bill contains similar language, along with other agricultural provisions unrelated to rabbits. Both bills also allow the state to inspect the on-farm slaughter facilities.
