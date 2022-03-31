ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Selena's sudden death came 27 years ago, but her memory lives on – and new music may be coming

By Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

On the 27th anniversary of the death of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez , fans of the Latin music icon have learned a new album is in the works.

The massively popular pop star, known worldwide as Selena, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was shot dead there on March 31, 1995 by the president of her fan club.

Known as the Queen of Tejano music, Selena had a huge cultural impact in Tex-Mex culture and expanded the audience for Latin music in the U.S.

She began singing with her Mexican-American family's band Selena y Los Dinos at about the age of 10. As a teen, she began recording hit songs and winning awards, along the way showcasing her duality and appealing to Mexicans and Americans.

Selena's Grammy: Selena's family received her Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

'It was traumatic': Selena Quintanilla's widower reflects on singer's murder 26 years later

After breaking through in the male-dominated field of Tejano music, she won a Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Mexican-American album with her album "Live!" and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys.

Her album “Dreaming of You,” which came out less than four months after her death, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Her music, such as hit song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," released in 1994, is still played today. And her memory lives on through her fans .

"She was basically magic on the stage, but aside from that she really tried to make a connection with the people, not just put on a show," musician and Selena fan Daisy Zambrano told Houston TV station ABC 13 Thursday.

And now fans may soon have some new music from Selena to listen to. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News recently that a new Selena album is expected to be released in April. The new album will have 13 songs, including one Selena recorded at age 13, and was worked on by Quintanilla's brother, according to NPR .

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who was found guilty of shooting and killing Selena is serving her sentence in a maximum security prison in Texas. She is expected to be eligible for parole in 2025.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Singer Selena's sudden death came 27 years ago, but her memory lives on – and new music may be coming

