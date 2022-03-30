ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Human Services announces grants to build ND’s capacity to provide evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services that stabilize families and reduce foster care

nd.gov
 2 days ago

Today, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division announced $700,000 in 2022 grant funding opportunities for agencies and professionals, so they can become trained in and provide approved evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services. Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent skill-based programs supporting family...

www.nd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has submitted a $291.7 million supplemental budget to the Maryland General Assembly with substantial provider rate increases for health care and disability services providers, and additional resources to support child care providers and facilities. “Every day, we are inspired by the commitment of our health care and child care providers, and these investments will help further … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities" The post Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WJHL

$1 million grant to provide mental health services to Lee County students

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Frontier Health announced that it partnered with Planning District One Behavioral Health Services (PD1) to make additional mental health services available to students and families in the Lee County Public Schools system. The grant includes $936,317 to be distributed throughout the next three and a half years to provide outpatient […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Family Therapy#Child Abuse#Title Iv#Nd#Family Check Up
The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Marketing
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Dept of Aging & Human Services Announces First Men’s Health Day Event

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is proud to announce the first Men’s Health Day Event. Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open at […] The post St. Mary’s Dept of Aging & Human Services Announces First Men’s Health Day Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

AHA launches health equity roadmap for hospitals

The American Hospital Association has released a health equity roadmap framework for health systems to use, providing customized resources and action plans, according to a March 29 news release. Hospitals using the roadmap can take a health equity transformation assessment and then follow tailored advice based on their current state...
HEALTH SERVICES
foodsafetynews.com

Company directors get help with food safety guide

The Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) has published a food safety guide for directors of companies in the sector. The group said it hopes to reinforce placement of food safety on the agenda of every board of directors involved with the production, processing, sale and supply of food to consumers.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Many healthy, young adults with severe COVID died in hospital due to ECMO shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 90% of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, a key type of life support due to a shortage of resources at the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, a recent study finds. Researchers say these otherwise healthy individuals lost their lives because hospitals did not have the resources to get these individuals proper care.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy