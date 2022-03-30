Human Services announces grants to build ND’s capacity to provide evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services that stabilize families and reduce foster care
Today, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division announced $700,000 in 2022 grant funding opportunities for agencies and professionals, so they can become trained in and provide approved evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services. Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent skill-based programs supporting family...www.nd.gov
Comments / 0