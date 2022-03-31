ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Deputies searching for man allegedly involved in homicide

WAFF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch WAFF Team Coverage of the impact of Wednesday's severe weather....

www.waff.com

WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday. Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Wednesday night to what they thought was a car wreck. Fire and ambulance crews pulled the driver out...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
#Wildfire
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WAFF

First Alert: Storm damage in Lauderdale County

Watch WAFF Team Coverage of the impact of Wednesday's severe weather. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

