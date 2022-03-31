ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tank taken; suspected catalytic-converter theft

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlki area 11:30 pm (Tuesday night). Car drove into condo carport and parked. Walked to bbq and stole propane tank. We yelled at them out the window and they said come down and get it from them. CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT? From Mindy:. (Wednesday) morning between 5:30 and...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Richmond.com

Legislation aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters. The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thefts have increased across the country over the past two years as prices...
WREG

Doctor stops catalytic converter theft at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a doctor’s vehicle in a hospital parking garage. Police said the incident began on Wednesday afternoon at Methodist University Hospital when David Medlin attempted to cut a woman’s catalytic converter off of her car inside the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Crime#Propane Tank#W Marginal Way
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Star News Group

Police seeing catalytic converters targeted in vehicle thefts

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Police Department has reported an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the area’s surrounding municipalities, with one occurring in the borough this month.  Thefts of catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system located between the engine and the muffler, have been on the rise nationwide in the past year.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
KHON2

UH reports string of catalytic converter thefts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Mānoa Department of Public Safety reported there have been a string of catalytic converter thefts. UH officials said thieves have targeted low-emission and hybrid vehicles although other vehicles have had catalytic converters stolen. UH reported many of the thefts happened when there was not...
FOX 43

Police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Adams County are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a minivan belonging to a church. The alleged theft was reported on March 5 at the Heritage Assembly of God Church on the 1500 block of Chambersburg Road in Gettysburg, according to the Cumberland Township Police.
KGW

PDX airport sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converters are the most expensive part of a vehicle's exhaust system. They contain several precious metals that can be sold for thousands of dollars by the ounce. But even with a new state law to crack down on catalytic converter thefts here in Oregon, it's...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy